 Skip Nav
Award Season
6 Moments That Made the Emmys Worth Watching
Music
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017

Will General Hux Die in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Domhnall Gleeson Hints at an Unpleasant End For His Star Wars Character

Raise your hand if you'd be cool with Star Wars' General Hux biting the bullet or two in The Last Jedi.

. . . Since I can't see you, I'm just going to assume you all raised your hands, since he is the freakin' worst. Despite flouncing around the Starkiller Base in an expertly draped cape and having one killer first name (it's "Armitage," very chic), he stands for everything Rey, Finn, and the rest of the good guys are trying to keep from happening (i.e. genocide and mass destruction). Although he escapes the explosion at the end of The Force Awakens, managing to evacuate along with fellow First Order villain Kylo Ren, many fans assume the character is not long for this galaxy, especially since Supreme Leader Snoke would probably toss him aside at a moment's notice. This logic begs the question: will General Hux survive The Last Jedi?

Related
Holy Sh*t: Rey Could Be a Palpatine in the New Star Wars Trilogy

During an interview with IGN, Domhnall Gleeson (who plays Hux) may have dropped a major hint. The actor was asked about the announcement that J.J. Abrams is returning to direct the as-yet-untitled Episode IX in place of Colin Trevorrow. "J.J., he's a great director," Gleeson said. "I think that he did a brilliant job on the first one and it makes absolute sense why, after they parted company with Colin, that was the place they looked. And I think it's very exciting for the fans of the film that he's back."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gleeson went on to insinuate that he might not even get the chance to work with Abrams on Episode IX, which doesn't necessarily bode well for General Hux. "Obviously, nobody knows what's going to happen [in] The Last Jedi, and whether I'll be involved in [Episode IX] or not. So, I don't think of [myself] as somebody who's necessarily involved or not involved, that's just its own thing." Sounds to me like a very wordy way of saying, "I'm gonna peace out in the next Star Wars film, homies."

Fortunately for us all, we only have to wait a few more months until we find out for sure.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediDomhnall GleesonCelebrity QuotesStar WarsMovies
Join The Conversation
Star Wars
Darth Maul as Supreme Leader Snoke? It's More Likely Than You Think
by Ryan Roschke
Star Wars Lightsaber Churros at Disneyland
Food News
Disneyland Now Has Sparkly Lightsaber Churros, and We Need Them ASAP
by Victoria Messina
Rey Is a Palpatine Star Wars Theory
Star Wars
Holy Sh*t: Rey Could Be a Palpatine in the New Star Wars Trilogy
by Ryan Roschke
DIY Star Wars Costumes
Geek Culture
17 Star Wars Costumes That Are So Easy, It's Ridiculous
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Billie Lourd Almost Played Rey in The Force Awakens
Star Wars
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds