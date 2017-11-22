 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 Broad City Gifts That Will Make You Say "Yas, Kween"

When it comes to picking out a gift for one of your loved ones this holiday season, why not turn to two of Brooklyn's most stylish, weed-loving 20-somethings? The internet is chock full of Broad City merch that's just as cool and colorful as the show. Although we weren't able to line up any fake designer bags (thanks a lot, Bobbi), there's plenty of amazing, high class sh*t in here for every Ilana and Abbi-obsessed person on your list.

Related
Rockin' Gifts For Fans of 30 Rock
18 Adorkable Gifts For Fans of New Girl
Throw Pillow
$34
from fab.com
Buy Now
Tank Top
$29
from society6.com
Buy Now
Candles
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mug
$20
from fab.com
Buy Now
Framed Art
$40
from society6.com
Buy Now
Pouch
$24
from fab.com
Buy Now
Socks
$31
from fab.com
Buy Now
T-Shirt
$25
from society6.com
Buy Now
Exclusive Yas Stud Earrings
$100
from fab.com
Buy Now
Wall Decal
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tote Bag
$21
from society6.com
Buy Now
Stickers
$11.50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Shower Curtain
$75
from fab.com
Buy Now
Ilana Art Print
$18
from society6.com
Buy Now
Broad City Nail Decals
$25
from fab.com
Buy Now
Necklace
$55
from fab.com
Buy Now
Card
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Yas Kween" Throw Pillow
Flawless Tank
Ilana and Abbi Prayer Candle Set
Broad City Mug
Framed Art Print
Color Wave Pouch
Broad City Socks
"Reduce Reuse Recycle Rihanna" T-Shirt
Yas Queen Necklace
NYC Skyline Decal
Carpe Dayumm! Tote Bag
Broad City Sticker Pack
iPhone Case
Art Print
Color Wave Shower Curtain
Ilana Poster
Funky Nail Decals
Feminist Hero Necklace
You Should Smile Card
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Entertainment GiftsBroad CityGift GuideHolidayTV
Shop Story
Read Story
Throw Pillow
from fab.com
$34
Tank Top
from society6.com
$29
Candles
from etsy.com
$25
Mug
from fab.com
$20
Framed Art
from society6.com
$40
Pouch
from fab.com
$24
Socks
from fab.com
$31
T-Shirt
from society6.com
$25
Exclusive Yas Stud Earrings
from fab.com
$100
Wall Decal
from etsy.com
$24
Tote Bag
from society6.com
$21
Stickers
from etsy.com
$11.50
Shower Curtain
from fab.com
$75
Ilana Art Print
from society6.com
$18
Broad City Nail Decals
from fab.com
$25
Necklace
from fab.com
$55
Card
from etsy.com
$5
Shop More
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links SHOP MORE
Cufflinks Inc.
Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Neiman Marcus
$135
Cufflinks Inc.
BATMAN
from Neiman Marcus
$495
Cufflinks Inc.
3D Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Bergdorf Goodman
$495
Cufflinks Inc.
Batman Logo Cuff Links
from Bergdorf Goodman
$125
Cufflinks Inc.
Cufflinks, Inc. @ Cufflinks
from shoptiques.com
$200
Target Action & Toy Figures SHOP MORE
Target
Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot
from Target
$27.99
Target
Trolls DreamWorks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
from Target
$49.99
Target
Disney Princess Royal Dreams Castle
from Target
$57.99
Target
Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) on Ahch-To Island
from Target
$29.99
Target
Moana Disney Moana Adventure Collection
from Target
$27.99
Asos Petite Dresses SHOP MORE
Asos
Boohoo Petite Polka Dot Wrap Dress
from Asos
$40
Asos
Lace Floral Mesh Bodycon Dress with Bodysuit
from Asos
$154$45
Asos
Boohoo Petite Velvet Cross Back Wrap Tie Dress
from Asos
$29
Asos
City Goddess Petite Long Sleeve Velvet Maxi Dress
from Asos
$72
Asos
Jarlo Petite All Over Lace Off Shoulder Fishtail Dress
from Asos
$135$81
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
20 Tech Gift That Are Perfect For Dad This Holiday Season
by Krista Jones
Holiday For Kids
Our Favorite Gift Ideas That Grandparents Will Actually Love
by Lauren Levy
Holiday For Kids
40+ Gifts For the Disney-Loving Moms and Dads in Your Life
by Alessia Santoro
Valentine's Day
27 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Guy Will Actually Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Target Action & Toy Figures AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 6-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Kid Shopping
100+ Gifts For the Kid Who's Obsessed With Superheroes
by Murphy Moroney
Holiday For Kids
The Best 60+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds
by Alessia Santoro
Holiday For Kids
Grab These 25 Disney Gifts For the Holidays Before They Sell Out
by Sara Ahmed
Asos Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
Merry Christmas to Us! ASOS Just Released Tons of Fabulous Holiday Dresses
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Fashion
Get the Holiday Dress of Your Dreams This Year — These 17 Picks Are All Under $100
by Krista Jones
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off
by Marina Liao
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling's Stylist Created a Maternity Outfit Fashion Girls Will Flip For
by Sarah Wasilak
Cufflinks Inc. Cuff links AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thebrandirhodes
thehisfor
nicolesindle
natalieweakly
Asos Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
romaystyle
rclayton
shannonhsullivan
bethanystimson
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds