19 Broad City Gifts That Will Make You Say "Yas, Kween"

When it comes to picking out a gift for one of your loved ones this holiday season, why not turn to two of Brooklyn's most stylish, weed-loving 20-somethings? The internet is chock full of Broad City merch that's just as cool and colorful as the show. Although we weren't able to line up any fake designer bags (thanks a lot, Bobbi), there's plenty of amazing, high class sh*t in here for every Ilana and Abbi-obsessed person on your list.