9 Gifts That Will Make Insecure Fans Hella Hype For the Holidays

We're officially obsessed with HBO's Insecure. The comedy-drama series revolves around the lives of several flawed yet lovable characters living in LA while navigating their careers, love lives, and friendships. Oh, and it also features some of the finest men (see here, here, and here) we've ever laid eyes on. Whether fans are coming up with theories about relationships on the show or replaying those NSFW sex scenes over and over again, there's a lot to obsess over. With season two ending on such a high note, you can be sure Insecure fans will be hella excited to receive these gifts inspired by the show for the holidays. Scroll through to see our picks.