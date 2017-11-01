 Skip Nav
9 Gifts That Will Make Insecure Fans Hella Hype For the Holidays

We're officially obsessed with HBO's Insecure. The comedy-drama series revolves around the lives of several flawed yet lovable characters living in LA while navigating their careers, love lives, and friendships. Oh, and it also features some of the finest men (see here, here, and here) we've ever laid eyes on. Whether fans are coming up with theories about relationships on the show or replaying those NSFW sex scenes over and over again, there's a lot to obsess over. With season two ending on such a high note, you can be sure Insecure fans will be hella excited to receive these gifts inspired by the show for the holidays. Scroll through to see our picks.

Insecure coaster set
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Insecure wall art
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Team Issa" hoodie
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Lawrence Hive mug
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
this "Insecure AF" pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
minimalist Insecure poster
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Team Lawrence" hoodie
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Insecure pins
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
digital DVD set
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
