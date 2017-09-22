This Theory About Insecure Will Make You Scream "Molly, You in Danger, Girl!"

Season two of Insecure was probably its best season yet. We were introduced to so many new characters this go around, including Molly's (Yvonne Orji) good looking childhood best friend, Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson). Things quickly heat up between the two after their first run in with each other at a local cupcake shop, which is also where we're introduced Dro's wife, Candice (Gabrielle Dennis). A few days later, Dro drops a bombshell on Molly while slow dancing together at a party: he's in an open marriage.

Although Molly initially resists his advances out of respect for his wife, Dro insists that Candice is perfectly OK with him sleeping with other women. In fact, he tells her that it was her idea to be open in their relationship so there wouldn't be any secrets to hide from one another. Now that all sounds great on paper, but when you take a closer look at Dro's actions, it starts to paint a different story.

Fast forward a few episodes later, and Dro and Molly are now having sex regularly (more than 17 times, but who's counting?). Molly definitely seems to be developing genuine feelings for this guy. Granted, he is a sweet talker, and the one time she actually tries to break it off, he effortlessly convinces her that their affair is nothing to be ashamed or afraid of.

To be fair, we don't know much about Dro or his moral compass to know for sure if he's lying about being in an open marriage, but that hasn't stopped fans from posing valid questions. My own suspicion about Dro not being honest with his wife about his sexual partners was confirmed at the end of season two. After sneaking off to the bathroom for a quickie at a birthday dinner party Candice is also attending, Dro tells Molly to fix herself up and wait a while before exiting the bathroom so that he isn't seen leaving with her. If Dro was already forthcoming about his relationship with Molly to Candice, why would it upset her to see him exiting the bathroom with her?

I've also taken into account that Dro only calls or hooks up with Molly when Candice is out of town or not in the same room. The one time Candice did call while he was having an intimate bathtub moment with Molly, Dro failed to mention where he was at and what he was doing in the moment. Coincidence? I think not. The second time we see Molly and Candice face to face, Candice doesn't seem to have the slightest clue that Molly is sleeping with her husband. After all, Dro is the one who said the whole point of agreeing to an open marriage is so that there wouldn't be any secrets to hide, but it sure looks like he wants to keep Molly as his secret lover.

We will just have to wait and see how the drama unfolds in season three of Insecure, but one thing is for sure: things are about to get real messy, y'all.