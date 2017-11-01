 Skip Nav
Reward the Riverdale Fan in Your Life With One of These Gifts

Are you obsessed with Riverdale? Well, then there's a good chance you're going to love these gifts. From Archie pins to Southside Serpent gear, we have everything you need to kick your obsession with the highly addictive teen drama into high gear. We even have a little something special for all you Bughead shippers. So go ahead — start making your wish list now.

Riverdale Season One DVD
$28
Buy Now
Riverdale Vixens Shirt
$24
Buy Now
Riverdale Comic Subscription
$28
Buy Now
Riverdale Pillow
$14
Buy Now
Southside Serpent Shirt
$22
Buy Now
Pop's Mug
$14
Buy Now
Riverdale Poster
$16
Buy Now
Archie Jersey Shirt
$20
Buy Now
Bughead Candle
$16
Buy Now
Riverdale iPhone Case
$15
Buy Now
Riverdale Notebook
$12
Buy Now
Riverdale Pin
$11
Buy Now
Betty Crown Long-Sleeved Shirt
$24
Buy Now
Riverdale Stickers
$5
Buy Now
Riverdale Printable
$6
Buy Now
