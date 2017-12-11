Here Are All the 2018 Golden Globe Nominees!

 Skip Nav
It's already time to start thinking about award season! Shortly after the Critics' Choice Awards unveiled their list of nominations in early December, the Golden Globes announced which movies and shows would be up for an award this morning. See the nominees below, and find out who wins during the 75th annual ceremony, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC.

MOVIES

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Boss Baby
Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Three Billboards
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

TV

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us

BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

BEST ACTOR, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

BEST ACTRESS, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen
