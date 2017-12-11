Here Are All the 2018 Golden Globe Nominees!

It's already time to start thinking about award season! Shortly after the Critics' Choice Awards unveiled their list of nominations in early December, the Golden Globes announced which movies and shows would be up for an award this morning. See the nominees below, and find out who wins during the 75th annual ceremony, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC.

MOVIES

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Boss Baby

Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Three Billboards

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

TV

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

BEST ACTOR, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

BEST ACTRESS, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies