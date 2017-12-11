Golden Globe Nominations 2018
Here Are All the 2018 Golden Globe Nominees!
It's already time to start thinking about award season! Shortly after the Critics' Choice Awards unveiled their list of nominations in early December, the Golden Globes announced which movies and shows would be up for an award this morning. See the nominees below, and find out who wins during the 75th annual ceremony, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC.
MOVIES
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Boss Baby
Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST SCREENPLAY
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Three Billboards
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
TV
BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
BEST LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
BEST ACTOR, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
BEST ACTRESS, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies