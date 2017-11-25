 Skip Nav
11 Will & Grace Gifts For All Your Poodles

Will & Grace came back into our lives this year in the form of a reboot, and despite how we normally feel about Hollywood resurrecting a bygone hit, the NBC sitcom has proved to be a welcome escapist delight in a turbulent year. Now with the holidays approaching, you can bring more of that delight to any of your friends who have also rediscovered the hilarious comedy this year!

Will & Grace Names T-Shirt
$27
from nbcstore.com
Buy Now
"Because I'm a Lady, Assface" Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Just Jack Candle
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Anastasia Beaverhausen Print
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
You're the Jack to My Karen Mug
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Will & Grace: The Complete Series Box Set
$263
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Designated Drinker Napkins
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Will & Grace Fridge Magnets
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
I Loves Me Kitty Mug
$17
from nbcstore.com
Buy Now
Will & Grace Minimalist TV Poster
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Jack McFarland Candle
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
