Jack Throws Hilarious Shade at Brad and Angelina in the New Will & Grace Teaser

Pour yourself a martini, darling, because a bunch of trailers for the Will & Grace reboot have landed. The stars — specifically Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes — have aligned, and they are brighter than ever! The first official trailer (below) is the perfect tongue-in-cheek nod to the fact that everyone has gotten a little bit older, but they're all still ready to entertain us. The latest look, above, brings the comedy quartet into 2017, including references to Brad and Angelina's divorce and Fox News. NBC is bringing 16 episodes to primetime this Fall, so until then, we'll just have to make do with the latest teasers (below).









