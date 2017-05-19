 Skip Nav
4 Questions You Still Have After the Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Finale

Even after 13 seasons of nonstop drama, Grey's Anatomy still manages to rip our hearts from our chests every damn season finale. It seems that each year, we find reasons to love the show again after surviving many convoluted plotlines. We remember to recognize it as not only an addictive nighttime soap but also a quality series with excellent writing and outstanding acting. The season 13 finale is no exception, featuring an emotional, badass performance from the exiting Jerrika Hinton, who plays Stephanie Edwards. The episode seems to revolve around the theme of fire — someone getting fired, old and new flames, and, of course, a literal fire. Keep reading to learn about how season 13's finale goes down and what questions remain.

Latest Entertainment
