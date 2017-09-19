 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Stephen Colbert
Trump, Game of Thrones, and Oprah: Stephen Colbert's 17 Best Emmys Jokes
Fall
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte

Handmaid's Tale Producer Talking Backstage at the Emmys 2017

Why This Handmaid's Tale Producer Thinks a Real-Life Gilead Is Actually Pretty Far Off

The Handmaid's Tale was the big winner at Sunday night's Emmy Awards in LA, taking away trophies for best drama, best lead actress, best writing, best directing, and more. As exciting as all that is, the show's success should come as no surprise. Despite the fact that the novel has been around for decades, the series seems to have dropped at the perfect time. It makes salient points about reproductive rights, and even Margaret Atwood, the author of the books, thinks Donald Trump gives the story terrifying context. But as much as we feel like our reality is on the brink of a society like this, one of the show's biggest names doesn't agree.

Bruce Miller is an executive producer on the show, and he also just won the show's Emmy for writing. Once Miller got backstage to talk to the press about his win, he revealed that he doesn't think the current state of affairs is all that bleak. In fact, in some weird way, The Handmaid's Tale's dystopia might be uniting us in our mutual disgust. "I think it's pretty far from reality," Miller said in the press room. "Certainly, we have problems and differences and a lot of things to fix in this country. But Gilead is a very different place and a very extreme place. And I think one of the things that's nice about having a show about such a terrible place is you can have agreement among everyone that they may want different things in America, but no one wants that."

So, while we all may feel like we're living in a dystopia, we can maybe take a little bit of solace in the fact that, in Miller's eyes, we've got a long way to go. Then again, if we want to continue to avoid the restrictive, extremist fate of Gilead, we should at least listen to Ann Dowd's haunting words: "It's the small steps that add up to the big steps that add up to repression that add up to Gilead. So pay attention."

Image Source: Getty / Mark Ralston
Join the conversation
The Handmaid's TaleAward SeasonEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Brittney Stephens
Best 2017 Emmys Moments
Award Season
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Cute Pictures
Emmy Awards
by Monica Sisavat
Kate McKinnon's Speech at the Emmys 2017 Video
Kate McKinnon
by Kelsie Gibson
Big Little Lies Cast at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looked So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds