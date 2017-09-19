Why This Handmaid's Tale Producer Thinks a Real-Life Gilead Is Actually Pretty Far Off

The Handmaid's Tale was the big winner at Sunday night's Emmy Awards in LA, taking away trophies for best drama, best lead actress, best writing, best directing, and more. As exciting as all that is, the show's success should come as no surprise. Despite the fact that the novel has been around for decades, the series seems to have dropped at the perfect time. It makes salient points about reproductive rights, and even Margaret Atwood, the author of the books, thinks Donald Trump gives the story terrifying context. But as much as we feel like our reality is on the brink of a society like this, one of the show's biggest names doesn't agree.

Bruce Miller is an executive producer on the show, and he also just won the show's Emmy for writing. Once Miller got backstage to talk to the press about his win, he revealed that he doesn't think the current state of affairs is all that bleak. In fact, in some weird way, The Handmaid's Tale's dystopia might be uniting us in our mutual disgust. "I think it's pretty far from reality," Miller said in the press room. "Certainly, we have problems and differences and a lot of things to fix in this country. But Gilead is a very different place and a very extreme place. And I think one of the things that's nice about having a show about such a terrible place is you can have agreement among everyone that they may want different things in America, but no one wants that."

So, while we all may feel like we're living in a dystopia, we can maybe take a little bit of solace in the fact that, in Miller's eyes, we've got a long way to go. Then again, if we want to continue to avoid the restrictive, extremist fate of Gilead, we should at least listen to Ann Dowd's haunting words: "It's the small steps that add up to the big steps that add up to repression that add up to Gilead. So pay attention."