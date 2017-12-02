 Skip Nav
Harley Quinn Spinoff Movie Details

Forget the Joker: Give Us Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Solo Movie Instead

This week, Margot Robbie sat down to chat with MTV News, and she just might have made a major announcement. When asked if there was any word on Harley Quinn's imminent return to the big screen — her first appearance was that sinister-but-sweet turn in 2016's antihero manifesto, Suicide Squad — the actress confirmed that a Harley-centric spinoff is definitely in the works. "I've been working on a separate spinoff Harley thing for a while now," she said. She also teased that she'd been involved in the project for two years. Two years!

When it comes to a potential Suicide Squad spinoff, there seems to be quite a bit of confusion. After all, DC Comics first announced a Gotham City Sirens film that would incorporate other evil femme fatales from the gritty Gotham universe. That project was later shifted into a Harley Quinn and Joker standalone. Could this be what Robbie was talking about? Nope! When the other films are brought up, Robbie quickly clarified, "It's a totally different one!"

So, there you have it. We may be getting a Joker and Harley movie, but it seems like a Harley Quinn solo movie is also happening. As for more details pertaining to any of the projects floating around out there, it seems like it's only a matter of time.

Image Source: Everett Collection
