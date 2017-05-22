 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Horror Movies That Will Scare Your Pants Off This Summer
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveler
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
11 Horror Movies That Will Scare Your Pants Off This Summer

As we continue to map out our Summer based on which movies are being released, we're taking a closer look at one specific genre: horror. There are 10 films opening that have piqued our interest thanks to their chilling trailers, killer casts, and mysterious plots. Before the heat gets too out of control, find out what movies should be on your radar. (And if horror isn't your jam, here's our full list of Summer's hottest movies!)

Related
The Best Horror Movies of 2017 — So Far

Previous Next
Join the conversation
HorrorSummerMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Michelle Obama
by Marina Liao
Avocado Smoothie Recipes
Recipes
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day
by Macy Daniela Martin
Phoenix Forgotten Trailer
Movie Trailers
This Sci-Fi Horror Movie Looked Scary Enough, Then We Realized It's Based on True Events
by Maggie Pehanick
Summer
14 Breezy Summer Romance Films to Stream on Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
Harry Potter Cast | Where Are They Now?
Harry Potter
Harry Potter: Where Are All the Kids Now?
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Lauren Conrad Baby Shower Dress
Lauren Conrad
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Horror Movies Streaming on Netflix 2017
Netflix
12 New Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix
by Ryan Roschke
Books Like 2017 Summer Movies
Summer
10 Books to Read While You Wait For This Summer’s Blockbusters
by Kortney Gruenwald
What Are the Longest Recent Movies?
Award Season
15 Movies That Basically Take a Lifetime to Watch
by Maggie Pehanick
The British Royal Family in Movies and TV
The Royals
The Best and Worst Onscreen Versions of the Royal Family
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Actors Who Had Their First Kisses on Screen
Nostalgia
15 Stars Who Had Their First Kisses on Screen
by Maggie Pehanick
The Shining Hotel at Universal Studios
The Shining
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds