Horror Movies Coming Out Summer 2017
11 Horror Movies That Will Scare Your Pants Off This Summer
Photo 1 of 12
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
11 Horror Movies That Will Scare Your Pants Off This Summer
As we continue to map out our Summer based on which movies are being released, we're taking a closer look at one specific genre: horror. There are 10 films opening that have piqued our interest thanks to their chilling trailers, killer casts, and mysterious plots. Before the heat gets too out of control, find out what movies should be on your radar. (And if horror isn't your jam, here's our full list of Summer's hottest movies!)