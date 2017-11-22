 Skip Nav
31 Times We Felt Indescribably Attracted to Jim Hopper on Stranger Things
31 Times We Felt Indescribably Attracted to Jim Hopper on Stranger Things

Alright, I'm just gonna come right out and say it: I have a total crush on Jim Hopper. There — I said it. I've ripped the Band-Aid, and there's no turning back.

Though Stranger Things is full of total babes (*cough, cough* Steve Harrington and that mulleted douchebag, Billy), I have a newfound attraction to the Hawkins Police Chief, and I know I'm not the only one out there. Tons of Stranger Things die-hards have begun sharing their love for Hopper all over social media (some hesitantly so, and others truly not holding back) while expressing their feelings. A handful have even coined him as the ultimate "daddy," and though I try my damndest to avoid using that term at all costs, I can hardly disagree.

Season one of the Netflix series proves Hopper is a stand-up guy. He works tirelessly to solve the mystery of Will's disappearance, going as far as breaking into the Hawkins National Laboratory to snoop around and then later entering the Upside Down to save him. As the storyline progresses through season two, we're further tempted to refer to Hopper as "daddy," as he builds an adorable father-daughter-like relationship with Eleven while living with her in an off-the-grid cabin.

Fatherly personality traits aside, there's no denying that Chief Hopper is easy on the eyes. The actor who plays his character, David Harbour, may be nearly twice my age, but the dude's a hottie. Sure, he may have an ever-so-slightly receding hairline, but the scruff on his chin totally makes up for it, along with his bright blue eyes and strong, burly build. And let's not forget the way his police chief uniform fits him like a damn glove.

In case you don't already have the hots for Hopper, I've done my due diligence as a writer by documenting all of his hottest on-screen moments for your viewing pleasure. You can thank me later.

When He Attempts to Charm the Hawkins Librarian
When He Shows Off His Powerful Man-Quads While Squatting
Let's Get Another Look at That Power-Squat, Shall We?
When We Caught a Peek at His Showertime and We Really Just Needed Jesus to Take the Wheel
When He Sits in the Most Inviting Way Possible
When He Goes All "Concerned Father" on Jonathan
Let's Not Forget That Time He Picks Up Will's Bike Like It Weighed Nothing
When He Looks Like the Only Form of Protection We Ever Needed
When He Wears Scrubs and Looks Like the Sexy Murse of Our Freakin' Dreams
When He Looks Intense AF in Said Scrubs
When This Flashback Happens and Our Ovaries Burst
When He Had Sweat Dripping Down His Face and We Lost Our Damn Minds
When We Got a Solid Look at Just How Well His Uniform Fits Him
When He Gives This Worried Side Glance and We Wanted to Comfort Him
That Glorious Moment We Got a Good Look at Hopper From Behind
When We Wanted to Jump Through the Screen to Take the Place of That Actress
When He Rolls Up to Hawkins National Lab With His Loyal Sidekicks
When He Goes Into Full-On Detective Mode at the Pumpkin Patch
When We Catch a Rare Glimpse at His Adorable Grin
There It Is Again!
When He Looks All Pensive and Nervous
That Time He Turns Up the Charm While Going Undercover at a Bar
When We Wanted So Badly to Be on the Other End of His Call
When He Wears Something Other Than His Uniform or a Flannel Shirt
When He Starts Acting Like a Father Figure to Eleven
When He Breathes . . .
That Time He Wears a V-Neck and F*ckin' Rocks It
David HarbourStranger ThingsEye CandyFall TVTV
