 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Fall TV
If You Suspect Betty's Dad Is the New Killer on Riverdale, You Need to See This
Movie Reviews
Um, Gerald's Game Is Super F*cked Up, and You Need to Watch It Right Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2

The first season of Stranger Things is near flawless, and looking back on it now, a lot goes down. Between the otherworldly monster creeping around the town to the disappearance of the internet's beloved Barb, each episode is action-packed. With season two almost upon us, it's time to get a quick refresh on all things Hawkins, IN, before we venture back into the Upside Down.

Related
7 Questions We Have After Finishing Stranger Things Season 1
The Disappearance of Will Byers
The Search Begins
Meet Eleven
Bye-Bye, Barb
The Upside Down
Will Sends a Very Festive Message to His Mom
Will "Dies"
In Search of the Upside Down
Eleven's Favorite Food
Hawkins Forces FINALLY Unite
The Ultimate Showdown at the High School
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTV
Halloween
Halloween How-To: Orange Is the New Black
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Stranger Things Season 2 Details
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
by Ryan Roschke
Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer
Netflix
The Friday the 13th Edition of the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Will Put You on Edge
by Quinn Keaney
The Walking Dead Season 7 Review
The Walking Dead
Why Season 7 of The Walking Dead Was Just Not That Great
by Ryan Roschke
Stranger Things Home Decor
Decor Shopping
Every Diehard Stranger Things Fan Needs These 26 Items in Their Home
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds