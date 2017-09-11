 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
The Hound's Best Insults on Game of Thrones

Please Enjoy 5 Straight Minutes of The Hound's Greatest Insults on Game of Thrones

The Hound might not get the most screen time on Game of Thrones, but he easily gets the show's best lines. The gruff character, played by Rory McCann, gets to spit out scathing insult after scathing insult over the course of seven seasons, which YouTube user TheDewLife graciously arranged into one epic supercut. McCann seems like a sweetheart IRL, but there's just something about the way he says "F*ck the king" that we can't get enough of.

