Turns Out Tormund and the Hound Are BFFs Outside of Game of Thrones, Too

When you've had to much trailer time... #behindthescenes #got7 A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

How are Game of Thrones characters Tormund and the Hound even funnier off-screen?! Actors Kristofer Hivju and Rory McCann already won fans' hearts with their witty banter and hilarious exchanges on the show, but a behind-the-scenes video of them singing a duet is icing on the cake. Between this hilarious musical number and the dorky video that Emilia Clarke posted of Kit Harington pretending to be a dragon between takes, we're officially convinced that the GOT cast is the most fun group on TV. Oh, to be a fly on the wall of that set!