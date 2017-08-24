 Skip Nav
The Hound and Tormund Actors Singing on Game of Thrones Set

Turns Out Tormund and the Hound Are BFFs Outside of Game of Thrones, Too

When you've had to much trailer time... #behindthescenes #got7

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

How are Game of Thrones characters Tormund and the Hound even funnier off-screen?! Actors Kristofer Hivju and Rory McCann already won fans' hearts with their witty banter and hilarious exchanges on the show, but a behind-the-scenes video of them singing a duet is icing on the cake. Between this hilarious musical number and the dorky video that Emilia Clarke posted of Kit Harington pretending to be a dragon between takes, we're officially convinced that the GOT cast is the most fun group on TV. Oh, to be a fly on the wall of that set!

