Wondering How Many Episodes Are in Season 8 of The Walking Dead? Well, You're in Luck

The Walking Dead officially returns to AMC on Oct. 22 and will kick off season eight with the show's 100th episode. Just like the last five seasons, the eighth season will consist of 16 episodes, as well as 16 episodes of Talking Dead, the show's live aftershow. During this year's epic Comic-Con in San Diego, AMC debuted a crazy new trailer that has us freaking out over Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean) budding relationship. If this is any indication of what season eight is going to be like, we're in for a wild ride.

Image Source: AMC
