 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
Nostalgia
It's Been 17 Years Since the Spice Girls Split, but They're All Still Doing Big Things
Outlander
Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Fun Fact: Pretty Much All the Disney Princesses Are Sulky Teenagers

There's no denying it: all of the official Disney princesses went through a lot of heavy sh*t. I mean, it should come as no surprise, seeing as most of the films are based on rather dark fairy tales. But still, these damsels have to deal with an army of Huns, wicked stepmothers, a group of dangerous white men who want to kill "savages" . . . you get the picture. Perhaps the most shocking aspect of all these characters — that is, aside from the fact that they face all these dangers head on and sing some pretty catchy songs to boot — is that they're basically all teenagers. Yep, we did a little research into the ages of these characters, and the results were surprising, to say the least.

Related
40 Disney Princess Secrets You Never Knew Growing Up

Snow White
Jasmine
Ariel
Mulan
Merida
Aurora
Pocahontas
Rapunzel
Cinderella
Tiana
Belle
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaDisney PrincessesDisneyMovies
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
by Hilary White
Best Kitchen and Dinnerware From the Disney Store
Kitchens
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Were the Original Disneyland Rides on Opening Day?
Nostalgia
by Kelsey Garcia
Who Are the Official Disney Princesses?
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
Slinky Dog at Toy Story Land
Walt Disney World
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds