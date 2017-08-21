 Skip Nav
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
Hold the Door — These 21 Game of Thrones Gifts Are So Cool, We Want Them For Ourselves
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
19 Egregiously Unrealistic Things That Happened on This Week's Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a show about dragons, zombie bears, and people regularly coming back to life, so it shouldn't be news to anyone that watching the fantasy epic requires just a little bit of suspended belief. That being said, I found myself repeating the same thought as I took in season seven's sixth episode:

"Wow, that makes absolutely NO sense."

"Holy sh*t, that doesn't make any sense."

"Does that make sense to you? Because . . . what the hell?"

Granted, I'm not expecting realism from a show that once depicted the birth of shadow demon, but "Beyond the Wall" — as thrilling as it is — is basically a nonstop barrage of seemingly lazy plot devices designed to move the episode along at warp speed without having to bother explaining how any of it is even remotely possible. I don't necessarily need to have a scene where the maesters outline a mathematical equation about the speed-distance relationship that applies to dragon travel on a whiteboard, but I do need to have some semblance of reality within the story's own universe. Season seven, though exciting, is starting to veer more and more off the rails due to each episode's breakneck pace.

While I don't necessarily mind these wildly unbelievable aspects of the story all the time, here are a few questions from Sunday night's episode that I'm still baffled by.

Jon Snow's Plan to Capture a Wight
The Assumption That Cersei Will Care About Said Wight
Arya's Mistrust of Sansa
No One Getting Upset at the Person the Zombie Bear Mauls to Death
Jon Thinking the Small Group of Wights the Gang Sees Is the Only Group in the Area
How Fast Gendry Can Run
How Fast a Raven Can Fly
Thoros Freezing to Death
The Wights Waiting Until the Lake Freezes to Attack
Only Random Characters Dying
The Dragons Not Killing More Wights
The Night King's Perfect Aim
Jon Fighting Off the Wights Underwater Without Longclaw
Jon Not Immediately Freezing to Death
Benjen Stark's Miraculously Perfect Timing
Jon Not Freezing to Death on the Horse Ride Back to Eastwatch
The Fact They're Able to Hang On to That Wight
The Giant Chains the Night King Apparently Just Has Lying Around His Igloo
Why Doesn't Anyone Ever Wear a Hat?
Latest Entertainment
