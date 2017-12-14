These Hilarious Harry Potter Comic Illustrations Will Have You in Tears

Image Source: Everett Collection

When we first read the absurd Harry Potter chapter written entirely by a predictive text bot, we thought it was the funniest thing that would ever come out of the Potter fandom — but, blessedly, we were wrong. Artist Megan Nicole Dong decided to illustrate the bot-written story, complete with overly friendly Death Eaters and a Hagrid pig. The hand-sketched illustrations capture precisely how hilarious the entire faux chapter is; Dong's drawings have us in tears!

Don't take our word for it — check out the entire series of illustrations below, and then follow the artist on Twitter and Tumblr for more of her work.

I have to draw some moments from this bot-written Harry Potter chapter. #loudslowsoftbird https://t.co/YdKLyJd64o pic.twitter.com/3Xywuaa5uQ — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017













Ron's Ron shirt. So bad. pic.twitter.com/s5TajvI33z — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017













Extremely polite Death Eater kisses. (I know that I basically drew Shy Guys) pic.twitter.com/02kWpI92qu — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017





That tall Death Eater who tried to neg Hermione with his clothes pic.twitter.com/3HGokhV9QX — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017







