Illustrated Harry Potter Predictive Text Story

These Hilarious Harry Potter Comic Illustrations Will Have You in Tears

Image Source: Everett Collection

When we first read the absurd Harry Potter chapter written entirely by a predictive text bot, we thought it was the funniest thing that would ever come out of the Potter fandom — but, blessedly, we were wrong. Artist Megan Nicole Dong decided to illustrate the bot-written story, complete with overly friendly Death Eaters and a Hagrid pig. The hand-sketched illustrations capture precisely how hilarious the entire faux chapter is; Dong's drawings have us in tears!

Don't take our word for it — check out the entire series of illustrations below, and then follow the artist on Twitter and Tumblr for more of her work.










