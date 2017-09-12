 Skip Nav
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance
34 Things About This Week's American Horror Story: Cult That Had Us Hyperventilating
29 Songs From Insecure's Season 2 Soundtrack That We Can't Stop Listening To

As much as it pains us to say it, Insecure's second season has officially come to a close. On top of plenty of drama between Issa and Lawrence, as well as a number of amazingly NSFW sex scenes, Issa Rae's HBO comedy gifted us with even more killer music. Insecure's music supervisor Kier Lehman picked standout tracks from SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, Bryson Tiller, Frank Ocean, and more for the flawless soundtrack for season two, which we'll be blasting until season three premieres.

Hella Style: Insecure's Costume Designer Is Doing It For Black Culture

Interview With Insecure Costume Designer Ayanna James
Hella Style: Insecure's Costume Designer Is Doing It For Black Culture
ABC Exec Explains Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the Bachelor and Not Peter Kraus
ABC Exec Explains Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the Bachelor and Not Peter Kraus
Why Is Lady Gaga's Documentary Called Five Foot Two?
Why Lady Gaga's Documentary Is Called Five Foot Two
What Happened With Dean and Kristina on Bachelor in Paradise
