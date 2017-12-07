This 3-Second Clip of Jeff Goldblum Will Make You SO Excited For Jurassic World's Sequel

 Skip Nav
Is Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom?

Hold on to your butts, because Dr. Ian Malcolm is back. The famed scientist, played by the inimitable Jeff Goldblum, appears in a snippet of behind-the-scenes footage for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom shared by the studio ahead of the sequel's big trailer premiere on Thursday. He joins Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt for the movie and appears to be in a courtroom "talking about dinosaurs again." While it doesn't look like he actually goes to the island with the rest of the cast, we'll take whatever we can get.

Jurassic World 2Jurassic WorldChris PrattJeff GoldblumMovies
