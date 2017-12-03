The First Teaser For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is 15 Seconds of Pure Fear

After the high-heeled shenanigans that go down in Jurassic World, it's hard to imagine that Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard's characters would willingly put themselves back in a situation with rogue dinosaurs. Alas, raptor-loving Owen and Claire have returned for the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In the first brief teaser we get a look at how their decision is playing out (spoiler alert: not great). We'll just have to wait until its June 2018 release to see who survives.