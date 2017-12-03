 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The First Teaser For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is 15 Seconds of Pure Fear
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Romantic Comedies
These 5 Upcoming Romantic Comedies Will Make You Actually Look Forward to 2018
Music
40 Steamy Songs That Probably Made It Onto Your Sex Playlist This Year

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Trailer

The First Teaser For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is 15 Seconds of Pure Fear

After the high-heeled shenanigans that go down in Jurassic World, it's hard to imagine that Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard's characters would willingly put themselves back in a situation with rogue dinosaurs. Alas, raptor-loving Owen and Claire have returned for the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In the first brief teaser we get a look at how their decision is playing out (spoiler alert: not great). We'll just have to wait until its June 2018 release to see who survives.

Join the conversation
Jurassic World 2Movie TrailersChris PrattBryce Dallas HowardMovies
Movie Trailers
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Are Transformed in the Mary Magdalene Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Avengers Infinity War Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Avengers Face Their Deadliest Mission Yet in the Epic Infinity War Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Sexy Movies 2018
Movie Trailers
10 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2018
by Stacey Nguyen
Chris Pratt With Son Jack Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Still Reeling From Chris and Anna's Split? These Pics Should Help Ease the Pain
by Monica Sisavat
Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard at BAFTA Tea Party 2017
Award Season
Bryce Dallas Howard Has a Cute Red Carpet Date With Her Dad, Ron
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds