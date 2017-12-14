 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
If You Blink, You Might Miss This Celebrity Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Game of Thrones
The Top 20 TV Shows of 2017
Riverdale
Who Is the REAL Black Hood in Riverdale? We've Got 5 Major Suspects
Holiday Entertainment
17 Holiday Favorites You Can Stream on Netflix

Justin Theroux Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

If You Blink, You Might Miss This Celebrity Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The following contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

When we heard rumors that Justin Theroux would appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we refused to get our hopes up. After all, we already had the introduction of adorable porgs — having The Leftovers star in the film seemed too good to be true! But after finally catching a screening of the eighth installment of the iconic sci-fi franchise, we're able to officially confirm that Theroux does appear in Star Wars . . . but if you blink (or take an ill-timed bathroom break), you just might miss him.

For those looking out for a Theroux sighting, we've got the scoop. The actor appears in a casino scene when Finn and his new companion, Rose, go hunting for a "slicer" who can help them hack a system inside a First Order ship. Since Theroux's character has more interest in gambling with beautiful women than helping "rebel scum," we only catch a short glimpse of him chatting with ladies at a game table, dressed in a flashy black-and-white outfit that would make residents of The Hunger Games Capitol proud. Thanks to a flamboyant mustache and those recognizable cheekbones, you should be able to spot Theroux when Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) do — without the threat of First Order soldiers hunting you and your friends.

Now that you're equipped to spot your favorite HBO star in the film, read more about Benicio Del Toro's mysterious character, who is introduced soon after Theroux in the movie. Then, dive into the rest of our Star Wars coverage to prepare for your next viewing!

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediJustin TherouxStar WarsMovies
Carrie Fisher
There Isn't a Postcredits Scene in The Last Jedi, but You Should Stay For 1 Sweet Reason
by Quinn Keaney
Jennifer Aniston Date-Night Style
Celebrity Style
When It Comes to Date Night For Jennifer Aniston, Only 1 Pair of Shoes Will Do
by Sarah Wasilak
Who Is Snoke in Star Wars?
Star Wars
Star Wars: All the New Details We Have on Supreme Leader Snoke
by Maggie Panos
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in Paris 2017
Celebrity PDA
Jennifer Aniston Wraps Her Arms Around Justin Theroux During Their Latest Paris Outing
by Kelsie Gibson
Jennifer Aniston Louis Vuitton Bag
Celebrity Style
You Thought Jennifer Aniston Was a Shoe Girl, Until You Saw This Handbag
by Hannah Weil McKinley
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds