40+ Karen Walker GIFs That Prove She Deserves Her Own Holiday

It's been more than 11 years since Will & Grace went off the air, but with the revival right around the corner, the iconic show will once again bless us with the antics of Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen. While we rewatch the old episodes for cute moments between Will and Grace, Jack's failed attempts to make it in show business, and everyone's deeply unrealistic apartment goals, Karen Walker really is the best part. As Grace's rich, alcohol-fueled assistant, her one-liners (as well as her relationship with her maid, Rosario, and general "over it" persona) make the show what it is. See some of her best moments below.