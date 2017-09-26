 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40+ Karen Walker GIFs That Prove She Deserves Her Own Holiday

It's been more than 11 years since Will & Grace went off the air, but with the revival right around the corner, the iconic show will once again bless us with the antics of Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen. While we rewatch the old episodes for cute moments between Will and Grace, Jack's failed attempts to make it in show business, and everyone's deeply unrealistic apartment goals, Karen Walker really is the best part. As Grace's rich, alcohol-fueled assistant, her one-liners (as well as her relationship with her maid, Rosario, and general "over it" persona) make the show what it is. See some of her best moments below.

Related
20 Iconic Will & Grace Moments That Prove Jack Is the Hero We Deserve

When She Briefly Forgets That She's Above It All
When She Only Hears What She Wants to Hear
When She Gets Real About Which Hogwarts House She Would Be In
When She Gives the Kids Her Favorite Treat
When She Has Her Priorities Straight
When She Starts Every Morning by Throwing Shade at Her Boss's Outfits
When She Readies Her Most Valuable Weapons
When She Makes the Best Out of a Mediocre Situation
When She Just Can't Deal
When She Accepts All Major Credit Cards
When She Tries to Distract Herself and Jack From Coffee Withdrawals
When She Tries to Understand Her Mother Better
When She Just Doesn't Get It (and We Love Her For It)
When She Just Wants to Drink in Peace
When She's a Bad (but Good) Influence
When She Tries to Claw Her Way to Happiness
When She Doesn't Hold Anything Back
When She Shows Love For Her Friends
When She's Honest About Her Abilities
When She Lists a Fun Fact About Herself
When She's the Queen of the Club Scene in the '80s
When She Isn't Fake About Being Fake
When She Knows How to Form Meaningful Relationships
When She Shares Her Life's Widsom
When She Touches Stomachs With Jack
When She Laughs at Other People's Pain
When She Stays Close to Her BFF at a Party
When She Has Ridiculous Revelations
When. She. Had. Enough.
When She Doesn't Have Time For Other People's Problems
When She Acts as Excited as She Can Get
11
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GifsNostalgiaWill And GraceTV
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
10 Gilmore Girls Costumes That Will Transport You Straight to Stars Hollow on Halloween
by Kelsie Gibson
Sex Songs From the 2000s
Spotify
F*ck Yes, the Best Sex Songs Were Made in the 2000s
by Terry Carter
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Coronation Photos
Queen Letizia
This Is What King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's Coronation Was Like
by Alessandra Foresto
Harry Potter Gifts on Etsy
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
Purple Cloud Recipe
Kid-Friendly Recipes
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds