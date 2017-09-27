 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Harry Potter
Prepare to Be Charmed By These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25
Steven Avery
Making a Murderer: 7 Theories About What Really Happened to Teresa Halbach
40 Moments From Will & Grace That Will Never Not Be Funny

The late '90s and early 2000s were arguably some of the best years for sitcoms. In addition to wanting desperately to be a part of the Friends crew and hang out anywhere that remotely resembled Central Perk, we also obsessed over another hit show: Will & Grace. The hilarious comedy was on the air from 1998 until 2006, and in addition to Karen Walker's memorable one-liners, we also couldn't get enough of Grace Adler's adorable relationship with Will Truman and Jack McFarland's dramatic reactions ("I would die!"). Now that the revival is right around the corner, we're reliving a few of the show's funniest moments!

When Karen Wanted People to Know She's a F*cking Lady
When Jack Gave the Perfect Reaction For Every Situation, Ever
When Grace Got Really Real, Real Fast
When Karen Revealed What the Holidays Are All About
When Jack Actually Tried to Out-Cher Cher . . .
. . . And Actually Did a Pretty Good Job
When Grace Didn't Have Time For Attitude
When Grace Had Enough of Jack and Karen's Platonic Romance
When Jack Got Caught Stalking Kevin Bacon
When Jack Just Asked a Legit Question
When Jack and Karen Tried to Slap Each Other
When Jack and Karen Brought Their Best Manners to a Restaurant
When Jack's Heartbreak Made You Laugh and Cry
When Karen Just Didn't Get It (and We Loved Her For It)
When Karen Brought the Girls Out to Play
When Jack Did His BFF a Favor by Force-Feeding Her a Calcium Pill
When Karen and Jack Greeted Each Other by Dry Humping
When Karen Knew What to Do to Have a Good Time
When Jack Gave Himself Workout Motivation
When Grace Tried to Prove Matt Damon's Character Wasn't Gay
When Jack Bid Farewell the Only Way He Knew How
When Karen Was a Bad Influence
When Jack's Overdramatic Reaction Gave You Life
When Karen Had Her Priorities Straight
When Karen Said What Everyone Wants to Say While Trying to Prove a Point
When Jack and Karen Were Just a Couple of Adorable Kittens
When Jack Stopped Being Polite and Started Being Real
When Jack and Karen Touched Stomachs and Changed TV Forever
When Jack and Grace Knew Britney Spears's "Oops!...I Did It Again" Dance by Heart
When Jack Went Through Coffee Withdrawals and You Felt His Pain
When Jack Felt the Struggle of Being a Responsible Adult
