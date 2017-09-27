40 Moments From Will & Grace That Will Never Not Be Funny

The late '90s and early 2000s were arguably some of the best years for sitcoms. In addition to wanting desperately to be a part of the Friends crew and hang out anywhere that remotely resembled Central Perk, we also obsessed over another hit show: Will & Grace. The hilarious comedy was on the air from 1998 until 2006, and in addition to Karen Walker's memorable one-liners, we also couldn't get enough of Grace Adler's adorable relationship with Will Truman and Jack McFarland's dramatic reactions ("I would die!"). Now that the revival is right around the corner, we're reliving a few of the show's funniest moments!