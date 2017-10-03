Keith Urban Performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at Nashville Vigil For Las Vegas

 Skip Nav
Ever since the devastating shooting at Las Vegas's Route 91 Harvest Festival claimed the lives of 59 people and injured more than 500 others, musicians have been paying tribute to the victims the best way they know how: through song. Keith Urban, the latest star to send his love to all those affected by the tragedy, performed a beautiful rendition of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at a candlelight vigil in Nashville on Monday. With over 600 people in attendance, Urban was joined by fellow artists like Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Alison Krauss, and Chip Esten for touching performances. Watch his above.

