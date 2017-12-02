The First Trailer For Love, Simon Is Like You've Got Mail, But SO Much Cuter and Gayer

This March, experience a love story that must come out. Watch the first trailer for #LOVESIMON now. pic.twitter.com/9PoEM33bFE — Love, Simon (@lovesimonmovie) November 28, 2017

This week, we got our first glimpse of Love, Simon, a new coming-of-age movie about a young high schooler coming to terms with his identity. Jurassic World's Nick Robinson plays Simon Spier, a gay 17-year-old who hasn't come out of the closet, and who also has fallen for an anonymous classmate he's been corresponding with online. Seeing as this year's great gay romance, Call Me By Your Name, is well on its way to award season glory, we couldn't be more excited for even more LGBTQ+ representation in film. Love, Simon hits theaters on Mar. 16, 2018.