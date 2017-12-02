 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The First Trailer For Love, Simon Is Like You've Got Mail, But SO Much Cuter and Gayer
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Chris Sullivan
Call Me Crazy, but Here's Why I'm Rooting For Kate and Toby on This Is Us
Harry Potter
Prepare to Be Charmed by These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25

Love, Simon Movie Trailer

The First Trailer For Love, Simon Is Like You've Got Mail, But SO Much Cuter and Gayer

This week, we got our first glimpse of Love, Simon, a new coming-of-age movie about a young high schooler coming to terms with his identity. Jurassic World's Nick Robinson plays Simon Spier, a gay 17-year-old who hasn't come out of the closet, and who also has fallen for an anonymous classmate he's been corresponding with online. Seeing as this year's great gay romance, Call Me By Your Name, is well on its way to award season glory, we couldn't be more excited for even more LGBTQ+ representation in film. Love, Simon hits theaters on Mar. 16, 2018.

Join the conversation
Love SimonLGBTQMovie TrailersMovies
Movie Trailers
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Are Transformed in the Mary Magdalene Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Sexy Movies 2018
Movie Trailers
10 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2018
by Stacey Nguyen
Deadpool 2 Trailer
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Will Make You "Wet on Wet" While Watching the New Deadpool 2 Teaser
by Maggie Panos
Kids Movies Coming Out in 2018
Little Kids
8 Movies Your Kids Will Beg to See in 2018
by Laura Lifshitz
A Quiet Place Trailer
Movie Trailers
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are in a New Horror Movie Together, and It Looks INSANE
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds