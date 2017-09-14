 Skip Nav
See the First Adorable Photos of Lily James as Donna in the Mamma Mia Sequel

Hopefully you've got a pair of platform boots at the ready, because the Mamma Mia sequel is on the way! Ten years after 2008's Mamma Mia! The Movie sang its way into theaters and charmed fans, a sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, will grace us with its presence next Summer. While most of the main cast is returning — Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski — Baby Driver's Lily James has come on board to play a younger version of Streep's character, Donna.

The Ol Parker-directed sequel will shift back and forth in time on the beautiful Greek island of Kalokairi, which we recently got a glimpse of thanks to some adorable behind-the-scenes photos. James posted a few cute snaps on board a boat (in which she's rocking a butterfly necklace and other Donna-approved accessories), while costars Jeremy Irvine (playing a young Sam) and Josh Dylan (young Bill) also shared selfies and pictures of the stunning filming locations. To top it all off, producer and creator Judy Craymer made sure to document a key costume accessory on Instagram, so check out all the fun photos ahead!

