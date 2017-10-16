 Skip Nav
Grey's Anatomy
I Can See This Weird Grey's Anatomy Romance Coming From 100 Miles Away
Halloween
7 Horror Movie and TV Locations You Can Visit in Real Life
Chadwick Boseman
Buckle Up, Because the New Black Panther Trailer Is One Epic Ride
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Real-Life People and Stories That Inspired Mindhunter's 3 Core Characters

Mindhunter, Netflix's latest original series, is an unsettling, simmering foray into the grisly world of serial killer psychology. Executive producer David Fincher's fingerprints are all over the show, which shares the same gloomy color palate and stylized dialogue seen in House of Cards, The Social Network, and Gone Girl. The crime drama's three main characters, however — Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) — are plucked straight out of real life.

Mindhunter itself is based on the 1995 book by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, called Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit (which also inspired characters in the films The Silence of the Lambs and Red Dragon). Although the show's core characters aren't exact replicas of their real-world inspirations, they're pretty damn close.

Holden Ford
Bill Tench
Dr. Wendy Carr
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
MindhunterJonathan GroffNetflixTV
Jonathan Groff
by Kelsie Gibson
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff's Gleeful Friendship Goes Way Back
by Kelsie Gibson
Mindhunter TV Show Details
Jonathan Groff
5 Exciting Details About Netflix's New Serial Killer Thriller, Mindhunter
by Quinn Keaney
Who Is Jonathan Groff?
Jonathan Groff
7 Things to Know About Jonathan Groff If You're Late to the Game
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds