Movies Leaving Netflix in June 2017
Don't Freak Out, But Netflix Is Getting Rid of These 45 Movies and TV Shows in June
Now that we know what's coming to Netflix in June, it's time to bid adieu to what's leaving. There are some serious heartbreakers (I don't care how cheesy The Prince & Me is, I'll love it forever), so make sure you read through the full list in case any of your favorites are on there.
June 1
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
L'Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys season one
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant
June 6
Private Practice seasons one to six
June 8
Xenia
June 9
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
June 14
Bob the Builder season one
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
June 15
The Lazarus Project
June 16
Jane Eyre
June 19
Daddy's Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
June 23
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
June 24
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
June 29
CSI: NY seasons one to eight
June 30
Killer Couples season one
Killer in the Family season one
Murder Files season one
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride