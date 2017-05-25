 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Don't Freak Out, But Netflix Is Getting Rid of These 45 Movies and TV Shows in June
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

Movies Leaving Netflix in June 2017

Don't Freak Out, But Netflix Is Getting Rid of These 45 Movies and TV Shows in June

Now that we know what's coming to Netflix in June, it's time to bid adieu to what's leaving. There are some serious heartbreakers (I don't care how cheesy The Prince & Me is, I'll love it forever), so make sure you read through the full list in case any of your favorites are on there.

Related
16 Netflix Shows You Can Binge in 1 Weekend (We Promise)

June 1

D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
L'Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys season one
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant

June 6

Private Practice seasons one to six

June 8

Xenia

June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks

ADVERTISEMENT

June 14

Bob the Builder season one
Boys Of Abu Ghraib

June 15

The Lazarus Project

June 16

Jane Eyre

June 19

Daddy's Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24

Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians

June 29

CSI: NY seasons one to eight

June 30

Killer Couples season one
Killer in the Family season one
Murder Files season one
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupNetflixTVMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
30 Movies That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer
by Maggie Pehanick
Will There Be The Keepers Season 2?
The Keepers
The Keepers: Is Netflix Making a Second Season?
by Maggie Pehanick
Roger Moore's James Bond Movies
Roger Moore
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honor Today
by Maggie Pehanick
Netflix
42 Movies From 2016 That Are Already on Netflix
by Maggie Pehanick
Red Nose Day Actually Video
Hugh Grant
by Maggie Pehanick
The Keepers Update
The Keepers
6 Important Things That Happened After the Events in The Keepers
by Maggie Pehanick
Documentaries That Make You Smarter
2016 Election
12 Documentaries to Watch If You Want to Stay Woke
by Nile Cappello
Who Is Father Joseph Maskell?
The Keepers
by Quinn Keaney
Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
Dirty Dancing
by Maggie Pehanick
Did Hannah Lie in 13 Reasons Why?
Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why: 2 Major Hints That Hannah Isn't Always Telling the Truth
by Caitlin Hacker
Evan Peters and Jay Bahadur Interview About Dabka 2017
Evan Peters
Why Evan Peters Considers This a Turning Point in His Career
by Kelsie Gibson
Will There Be Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4?
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Hasn't Been Renewed, but Don't Panic Yet
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds