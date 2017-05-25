Don't Freak Out, But Netflix Is Getting Rid of These 45 Movies and TV Shows in June

Now that we know what's coming to Netflix in June, it's time to bid adieu to what's leaving. There are some serious heartbreakers (I don't care how cheesy The Prince & Me is, I'll love it forever), so make sure you read through the full list in case any of your favorites are on there.

June 1

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

L'Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys season one

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

June 6

Private Practice seasons one to six

June 8

Xenia

June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14

Bob the Builder season one

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

June 15

The Lazarus Project

June 16

Jane Eyre

June 19

Daddy's Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

June 29

CSI: NY seasons one to eight

June 30

Killer Couples season one

Killer in the Family season one

Murder Files season one

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride