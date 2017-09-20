Time to Binge 30 Rock, Because It's Disappearing From Netflix in October

 Skip Nav
Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. Though the streaming giant is bestowing upon us a ton of exciting new titles in October (Miss Congeniality! Stranger Things season two!), that also means it has to get rid of a bunch of existing programs to make way. Unfortunately, that means everything from 30 Rock and One Tree Hill to Titanic and The Shining are bidding us all adieu.

Oct. 1

30 Rock, seasons one-seven
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy's Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates, season one
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights, seasons one-five
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle, seasons one-seven
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl, seasons one-four
One Tree Hill, seasons one-nine
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break, seasons one-four
The Bernie Mac Show, seasons one-five
The Shining
The Wonder Years, seasons one-six
Titanic

Oct. 19

The Cleveland Show, seasons one-four

Oct. 27

Bones, seasons five-11
Lie to Me, seasons two-three
Louie, seasons one-five
Hotel Transylvania 2

Oct. 29

Family Guy, seasons nine-14

