Time to Binge 30 Rock, Because It's Disappearing From Netflix in October

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. Though the streaming giant is bestowing upon us a ton of exciting new titles in October (Miss Congeniality! Stranger Things season two!), that also means it has to get rid of a bunch of existing programs to make way. Unfortunately, that means everything from 30 Rock and One Tree Hill to Titanic and The Shining are bidding us all adieu.



How I Met Your Mother and 30 Rock Are Leaving Netflix Because 2017 Is Total Trash Related

Oct. 1

30 Rock, seasons one-seven

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy's Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates, season one

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights, seasons one-five

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons one-seven

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl, seasons one-four

One Tree Hill, seasons one-nine

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break, seasons one-four

The Bernie Mac Show, seasons one-five

The Shining

The Wonder Years, seasons one-six

Titanic

Oct. 19

The Cleveland Show, seasons one-four

Oct. 27

Bones, seasons five-11

Lie to Me, seasons two-three

Louie, seasons one-five

Hotel Transylvania 2

Oct. 29

Family Guy, seasons nine-14