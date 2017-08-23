Movies Leaving Netflix in September 2017
The List of Movies Leaving Netflix in September Might Make You Scream
It's that time again: Netflix is purging some of our favorite titles to make way for some fresh movies and TV shows. Although we'll be sad to lose movies like Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street right before Halloween, the list of new options (Beauty and the Beast!) is equally exciting. Without further ado, here are all of the movies and TV shows you'll need to say goodbye to this September.
Sept. 1
Better Off Ted, season two
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman, seasons one-five
The Deep End, season one
The Omen
Wilfred, seasons one-two
Something's Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Sept. 3
Drumline: A New Beat
Sept. 4
The A-List
Sept. 5
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor's New Groove
Sept. 9
Teen Beach 2
Sept. 10
Army Wives, seasons one-seven
Sept. 11
Terra Nova, season one
Sept. 15
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Sept. 16
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
Sept. 19
Persons Unknown, season one
Sept. 20
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope, season one
Sept. 22
Philomena
Sept. 24
Déjà Vu
Sept. 26
A Gifted Man, season one
Sons of Tucson, season one
CSI: Miami, seasons one-10
Sept. 30
Last Man Standing, seasons one-five