The List of Movies Leaving Netflix in September Might Make You Scream

It's that time again: Netflix is purging some of our favorite titles to make way for some fresh movies and TV shows. Although we'll be sad to lose movies like Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street right before Halloween, the list of new options (Beauty and the Beast!) is equally exciting. Without further ado, here are all of the movies and TV shows you'll need to say goodbye to this September.

Sept. 1

Better Off Ted, season two

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman, seasons one-five

The Deep End, season one

The Omen

Wilfred, seasons one-two

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street



Sept. 3

Drumline: A New Beat

Sept. 4

The A-List

Sept. 5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove

Sept. 9

Teen Beach 2

Sept. 10

Army Wives, seasons one-seven

Sept. 11

Terra Nova, season one

Sept. 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Sept. 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day



Sept. 19

Persons Unknown, season one

Sept. 20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope, season one

Sept. 22

Philomena

Sept. 24

Déjà Vu

Sept. 26

A Gifted Man, season one

Sons of Tucson, season one

CSI: Miami, seasons one-10

Sept. 30

Last Man Standing, seasons one-five