 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Nostalgia
The 1 Thing About Titanic That Has Bothered Me For Almost 20 Years
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s

Movies Leaving Netflix in September 2017

The List of Movies Leaving Netflix in September Might Make You Scream

It's that time again: Netflix is purging some of our favorite titles to make way for some fresh movies and TV shows. Although we'll be sad to lose movies like Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street right before Halloween, the list of new options (Beauty and the Beast!) is equally exciting. Without further ado, here are all of the movies and TV shows you'll need to say goodbye to this September.

Sept. 1

Better Off Ted, season two
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman, seasons one-five
The Deep End, season one
The Omen
Wilfred, seasons one-two
Something's Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street

Sept. 3

Drumline: A New Beat

Sept. 4

The A-List

Sept. 5

Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor's New Groove

Sept. 9

Teen Beach 2

Sept. 10

Army Wives, seasons one-seven

Sept. 11

Terra Nova, season one

Sept. 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Sept. 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day

Sept. 19

Persons Unknown, season one

Sept. 20

Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope, season one

Sept. 22

Philomena

Sept. 24

Déjà Vu

Sept. 26

A Gifted Man, season one
Sons of Tucson, season one
CSI: Miami, seasons one-10

Sept. 30

Last Man Standing, seasons one-five

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsNetflixMovies
Join The Conversation
Romantic Comedies
25 of the Best Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix This Month
by Stacey Nguyen
Netflix's Making a Murderer Omitted Evidence
Making a Murderer
9 Shocking Pieces of Information That Were Left Out of Making a Murderer
by Ryan Roschke
Underrated Romantic Comedies on Netflix
Valentine's Day
8 Underrated Romantic Comedies You Can Stream on Netflix
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Movies in Spanish on Netflix
Netflix
19 Spanish-Language Movies to Add to Your Netflix Queue Stat
by Macy Daniela Martin
Will There Be Stranger Things Season 3?
Stranger Things
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds