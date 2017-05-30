8 Movies That Will Make You Cry Just as Many Happy Tears as Everything, Everything

There's so much to love about Everything, Everything. On top of a killer soundtrack and an incredibly talented cast, the film's emotional story is one that will stick with you long after the credits roll: Maddy (Amandla Stenberg) suffers from a rare genetic disorder that keeps her from ever being able to leave her house, but when a handsome boy (Nick Robinson) moves in next door, her entire outlook on life changes and she yearns for adventure. If that sounds like something that's right up your alley, then you're in luck, because there are a few other similarly sweet movies floating around out there that you won't be able to get enough of. Grab some tissues and check them out below!