9 Shocking Pieces of Information That Were Left Out of Making a Murderer

It's been over a year since Making a Murderer landed on Netflix, yielding theories about the fate of Teresa Halbach and a search for updates on the Steven Avery case. One of the most contentious points about the series, though, is how much evidence was omitted from the Netflix series. The creators have addressed these concerns; not only do they admit that they couldn't possibly have fit all the evidence, but they also assert that whatever they left out wouldn't have made a big difference anyway. Even so, we did a little digging to see what had been left out. It's worth noting that we're only citing what has been reported in the media since the show's release, so take from this information what you will. Keep reading to see what we uncovered, then check out even more ways to fuel your new addiction.

Avery's Early Cat Crime Was Severely Underplayed
Avery and Halbach Already Knew Each Other
Avery Had Recently Purchased Both Leg Shackles and Handcuffs
Avery Allegedly Called Halbach 3 Times That Day
Incriminating Evidence Was Completely Omitted
There's Way More to Brendan Dassey's Initial Confessions
Dassey Implied to His Mother That Avery Had Molested Him
Dassey Agreed to Take a Polygraph Test, and Failed
That Infamous Bullet With Halbach's DNA Matched Avery's Rifle
Making A MurdererTrue StoriesNetflixTV
