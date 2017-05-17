The Tiny Easter Egg You Missed in Once Upon a Time's Big Flash Forward

Once Upon a Time perfectly pays homage to the show during its season six finale, but there is one Easter egg you might have missed. During the flash forward with adult Henry Mills and his daughter, Lucy, the number on his door (815) is actually a huge throwback to the show's very first episode. Before the Savior's arrival, time is frozen in Storybrooke. And guess what time the bell tower in the center of town is stuck on: 8:15! While this could just be a sweet nod to dedicated fans, it could also be a major clue about the premise for next season.

What if something happens to Storybrooke? We already know that Henry is currently living in Seattle, but it might not be by choice. What if he leaves home to find himself and can't find his way back across the town line? Maybe that's why Lucy says his family needs him, because they're literally stuck in time again. It would definitely be a creative way to keep returning stars Lana Parrilla (Regina), Robert Carlyle (Rumple), and Colin O'Donoghue (Captain Hook) from wearing age makeup the whole season. Is your mind blown yet?