5 New Characters You Should Get to Know Before Outlander Returns

We still have a couple weeks to go until Outlander finally returns for its third season in September, but thankfully we have a few big things to look forward to. In addition to shocking surprises that will blow your mind and more hot scenes between Claire and Jamie, the upcoming season is bringing in a handful of new and important characters. Remember that whole time jump business? Well, it means a few of our faves won't be returning (Fergus can't stay little forever, unfortunately). Luckily for all of us, the new additions to the storyline seem plenty interesting.

John Bell as Young Ian Murray
Cesar Domboy as a Grown-Up Fergus
Hannah James as Geneva Dunsany
Wil Johnson as Joe Abernathy
