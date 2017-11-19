Outlander: When Can You Get Your Hands on the Season 3 DVD?

 Skip Nav
It seems like only yesterday that everyone was gearing up for Outlander season three and the highly anticipated print shop scene that marks Jamie and Claire's reunion. By now, we are already halfway through the season, and the finale is set to air on Dec. 10 before the show goes on hiatus for at least another year. It's safe to say we're ready for the DVD, with its bonus features galore, to keep us company during Droughtlander.

While a release date has not been officially confirmed, upon closer examination of the previous seasons, we can deduce that season three's DVD and Blu-ray will go on sale by mid-2018. When the first season was split into two volumes, the DVD of the first volume was released about six months after the show went on hiatus midseason, while volume two went on sale about four months after the season one finale. Season two had its finale on July 9, 2016, and its DVD and Blu-ray released on Nov. 1 of the same year, which suggests that season three's timeline may follow the same pattern of a four-to-sixth month waiting period after the last episode airs.

Dinna fash, Sassenachs; it will be here before we know it, and we'll get to rewatch Jamie and Claire's sexy reunion to our hearts' content. In the meantime, let's savor the last few episodes with one of our favorite TV couples.

