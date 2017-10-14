 Skip Nav
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
What You Need to Know About the New Characters Joining Outlander Season 4

In totally unsurprising news, Outlander is barely halfway through season three, and we're already starting to obsess over season four. Starz recently announced that two key roles for the upcoming season have officially been cast. Each new character plays an integral role in Claire, Jamie, Brianna, and Roger's stories moving forward, so we're excited to see how Diana Gabaldon's fourth book, Drums of Autumn, plays out on screen.

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Aunt Jocasta
Ed Speleers as Stephen Bonnet
