Who Is the Night King? The White Walkers' Leader Could Be One of These 4 People

The biggest threat in the world of Game of Thrones is the Night King, and his power is only growing. Now that he has his very own dragon and an ever-expanding army of the dead, the leader of the White Walkers is poised to devastate Westeros if Jon, Daenerys, Cersei, and the rest of the disparate cast of human characters refuse to band together. Despite only knowing who their common enemy is in the vaguest sense, Jon and his allies understand the danger their world is in. However, the identity of the Night King remains a mystery. Season six does show the First Man whom the Children of the Forest weaponized to become the first White Walker, but is he the same guy who is so hellbent on conquering Westeros now? Probably, but that shouldn't stop fans from theorizing about who exactly the Night King is and whether or not he could be someone that we already know.