 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag

How Many White Walkers Are There?

This Is the Number of White Walkers Jon Snow Has Left to Take Down

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

It's no secret that the White Walkers have proven to be the most dangerous threat on Game of Thrones. Their ability to create an army of undead makes them virtually unstoppable, but we find out in "Beyond the Wall" that they do have a weakness.

When a White Walker dies, all of the wights it created die too, meaning an entire army could be destroyed in just a few blows. But how many more White Walkers do they need to take out in order to defeat the Night King's army once and for all? The answer is three.

In the episode, we see Jon Snow take down one of the four White Walkers, but there are still the Night King and two other White Walkers that make it out of the battle alive. Although this seems like a small number, we can't forget that they still have a huge army of wights — which now includes a dragon — on their side. If there's anyone who can find a way to take them down, though, it's Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Andrea Reiher
What Are White Walkers and Wights on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: The Difference Between White Walkers and Wights
by Maggie Pehanick
Why Does Benjen Sacrifice Himself For Jon Snow?
Game of Thrones
by Sabienna Bowman
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on The Late Late Show August 2017
Game of Thrones
by Kelsie Gibson
Jon and Daenerys Holding Hands on Game of Thrones Reactions
Game of Thrones
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds