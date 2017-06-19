You Should Definitely Stick Around For Spider-Man: Homecoming's Postcredits Scene

Spider-Man: Homecoming doesn't swing into theaters until July 7, but we've already received some pretty exciting news about the ending. Actually, it's about what happens after the ending, if you want to be technical. At Sydney's annual Supanova Comic Con, director Jon Watts popped up at the event via video message to spill some choice details about Peter Parker's latest adventures, which will include at least one don't-miss postcredits scene. Audience member Tyler James shared the good news on Twitter, writing, "Jon Watts confirms that Homecoming has after credit scenes that are definately [sic] 'worth sticking around for' (Obviously). #Supanova."

Although the tweet suggests that there will be multiple postcredits scenes, Sony and Marvel have yet to officially comment on or clarify just how many we'll get to see. Then again, given Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's whopping five bonus scenes, we won't be surprised if two or three are scattered throughout Spider-Man: Homecoming's credits (maybe one confirming whether or not Zendaya is Mary Jane Watson, perhaps?). We'll have to wait a few weeks to find out for sure, so in the meantime, check out all of the crazy, telling, and tongue-in-cheek end-credits scenes the MCU has blessed us with thus far.