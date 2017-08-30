 Skip Nav
6 Pulp Fiction Costumes That Will Make You Feel Like a BAMF This Halloween

Oct. 14 marks the 23rd anniversary of Pulp Fiction's release, so why not pay homage to your favorite character for Halloween this year? From Mia Wallace to Vincent Vega, there are so many fun options to choose from, and their costumes are actually pretty easy to re-create. Keep reading to see everything you need to nail a costume from the '90s cult classic.

Vincent Vega
Butch Coolidge
Jules Winnfield
Honey Bunny and Pumpkin
Lance
Mia Wallace
