The Bachelorette: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart

The Bachelorette is about to return on ABC, and we finally have a look at Rachel Lindsay's suitors! While she got to meet some early (on The Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" special), we're just seeing most of these guys for the first time. There are a ton of guys from her hometown of Dallas, and we're appreciating that ABC finally seems to have selected a diverse group of dudes. (Of course, they're still all super hot.) Until the show premieres on Monday, let's talk about the men competing for Rachel's heart.