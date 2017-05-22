 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Bachelorette: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveler
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 32  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Bachelorette: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart

The Bachelorette is about to return on ABC, and we finally have a look at Rachel Lindsay's suitors! While she got to meet some early (on The Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" special), we're just seeing most of these guys for the first time. There are a ton of guys from her hometown of Dallas, and we're appreciating that ABC finally seems to have selected a diverse group of dudes. (Of course, they're still all super hot.) Until the show premieres on Monday, let's talk about the men competing for Rachel's heart.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Rachel LindsayThe BacheloretteTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Katherine Langford
by Caitlin Hacker
Too Faced Unicorn Tears Lipstick Swatches
Rainbow Beauty
See What Too Faced's Magical "Unicorn Tears" Lipstick Looks Like on Different Skin Tones
by Emily Orofino
Who Is Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay?
Rachel Lindsay
Who Is Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay? Here's What You Need to Know
by Maggie Pehanick
Food News
by Terry Carter
Why Did ABC Announce the New Bachelorette So Early? 2017
Rachel Lindsay
Why Did ABC Announce the New Bachelorette So Early?
by Maggie Pehanick
Vanessa Hudgens Raps Nicki Minaj at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Will There Be Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4?
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Hasn't Been Renewed, but Don't Panic Yet
by Maggie Pehanick
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress
Pippa Middleton
by Sarah Wasilak
Sam Hunt Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Sam Hunt
by Kelsie Gibson
Miley Cyrus Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Miley Cyrus
by Kelsie Gibson
Will Jackson and Maggie Get Together on Grey's Anatomy?
Grey's Anatomy
by Ryan Roschke
Prosecco-Flavored Cupcake Frosting
Food News
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds