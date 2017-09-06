 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
Outlander
Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Colton Haynes's Sexy Appearance on AHS: Cult Makes Watching All Those Clowns Worth It

From the second American Horror Story: Cult premiered on Tuesday, it was a damn nightmare. Starting off the episode by reliving 2016's brutal election night in a far too-real depiction is enough to cause some horror, but then add in a sh*t ton of clowns for the next hour, and well, our neighbors might've heard some screaming. But all of that doesn't matter by the end of the episode, because Colton Haynes happens to show up as Detective Samuels. Thanks to his icy blonde haircut and sexy a*s suit, it was almost hot enough to make us forget about those clowns.

He may be investigating the murder of Ally and Ivy's neighbors (who were possibly killed by clowns), and he might be a damn clown himself the way he claims it was a murder-suicide (really, man?), but his chiseled facial features and undeniable swagger have us ready, willing, and able to endure the horror that is season seven (which we're calling American Horror Story: Colt from now on). Check out social media's best reactions to Haynes's appearance on the show.

Related
31 People Who Are Maybe, Probably Still Screaming About American Horror Story: Cult

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultColton HaynesAmerican Horror StoryTV
Join The Conversation
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Opens Up About His Mental Health Struggles
by (+) People
American Horror Story Cast at Cher Concert
American Horror Story Cult
The American Horror Story Cast Is Like Their Own Little Cult at the Cher Concert
by Caitlin Hacker
Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2015
Halloween
Look Back at All of Last Year's Celebrity Halloween Costumes
by Monica Sisavat
Colton Haynes's Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes's Halloween Costumes Just Keep Getting Better and Better
by Ryan Roschke
Colton Haynes on How Coming Out Has Affected His Career
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes on How Coming Out Has Affected His Career
by Chinea Rodriguez
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds