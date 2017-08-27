 Skip Nav
You Aren't the Only One Who Cracked Up Over Sam's Reaction on Game of Thrones

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

If you found yourself laughing out loud over Samwell Tarly's reaction to Bran Stark on Game of Thrones, you weren't alone. During the season seven finale, Sam returns to Winterfell and finds Bran sitting in front of the fire and asks what happened to him Beyond the Wall. (Remember the last time they saw each other?) When Bran states that he's become the three-eyed raven, Sam says, "Oh!" — and his awkward, "WTF?" expression is just too good. Even better? He then admits, "I don't know what that means." No worries, Sam. It's confusing as hell.

In fact, it's particularly confusing since Bran says, "I can see things that happened in the past. I can see things happening now, all over the world" . . . Only he doesn't know that Rhaegar Targaryen was actually in love with Lyanna Stark and married her until Sam points out Gilly's finding. Hmm. In any case, check out some of the most hilariously accurate reactions to Sam and Bran's reunion moment.

