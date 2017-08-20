 Skip Nav
Disney
Anna Marries Kristoff in This Snowy Frozen Fantasy Wedding
Nostalgia
Even Football Heads Will Love This '90s Nickelodeon Clothing Line at Macy's
Wedding
14 Uniquely Shaped Engagement Rings For Nontraditional Brides
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Perfect Reactions to Sam Interrupting Gilly's Major Game of Thrones Revelation

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

It was one of the most highly anticipated moments of Game of Thrones, when it's confirmed that Jon Snow is not a bastard. While viewers went absolutely crazy upon hearing this information, there's one person who reacted in the worst way imaginable — f*cking Samwell Tarly — and it was by not reacting at all. During episode five, "Eastwatch," Gilly innocently asks Sam what "annulment" means, reading that Prince Rhaegar had a marriage annulled before getting married again secretly.

The holy-sh*t moment actually confirms that Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark were once married and that Jon is not a bastard! The significance of Gilly's revelation is colossal — not only does it confirm Jon's parents, but it also means that he is the rightful successor of the Iron Throne, and unfortunately, it probably means we should stop trying to make a relationship between Jon and Daenerys happen.

But the worst part about this groundbreaking moment is that Sam is so uptight about the maesters ignoring his useful information about Bran's visions that he completely ignores Gilly's revelation about Jon's true parentage. Sam is ready to pick up and leave the citadel, telling Gilly, "I'm tired of reading about the achievements of better men," leaving viewers enraged. Sam is too wrapped up in his own frustrations to even give Gilly the time of day and acknowledge the game-changing discovery she unintentionally made.

The internet went crazy, comparing Sam's inability to listen to the realities women deal with on a daily basis. If this mind-blowing moment made you want to shake Sam (sorry, Tarly), you are absolutely not alone. Read hilarious reactions to Gilly getting interrupted while dropping the biggest bombshell of the entire series.

Related
What Happened on Game of Thrones This Week? 30 Seriously Insane Things, For Starters

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesSexismWomenTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
GOT Is on the Cusp of Repeating the Dreaded "Long Night" — Here's What That Means
by Quinn Keaney
Game of Thrones Braid Tutorials (Videos)
Beauty Video
23 Game of Thrones Braid Tutorials So Good, They'd Make the Khaleesi Jealous
by Brinton Parker
Cello and Flute Game of Thrones Theme Song Cover
Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Sexy Tattoos You Can Hide
Tattoos
by Nicole Yi
Who Is Benjen Stark on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Everything You Need to Know About Benjen Stark
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds