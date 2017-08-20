Let's Discuss Sansa's Creepy Discovery on Game of Thrones

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

There's nothing like rifling through your sister's bag and finding a bunch of faces, which is precisely what happens when Sansa discovers Arya's creepy collection during the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Pulling out what looks like a rubber mask from a Halloween shop, Sansa is understandably freaked out, and Arya does nothing to reassure her. Instead, Arya vaguely acknowledges the Faceless Men, explaining that the faces allow her to choose who she wants to be. "I can become someone else, speak in their voice, live in their skin. I could even become you," she says, grabbing her dagger. But right as it looks like she might actually kill her sister, Arya flips the dagger around and hands it to Sansa. See how people reacted to that wild Game of Thrones scene, then check out the theory about Arya and Littlefinger that makes the sisters' dynamic all the more intriguing.