0
50+ Times Richonne Proved They're the Apocalypse's Ultimate Power Couple

In a world like The Walking Dead, there is no end to end to tragedy and strife. But somehow, between all the death and destruction they experience, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) manage to find each other. Though the couple only become official in the sixth season, they've had an intense connection from the start. Michonne enters the picture after Rick's group moves into the prison and are blissfully unaware of the threat of the Governor that looms in the background. When she stands outside the fence surrounding the prison and the two engage in a tense stare-down, there's no doubt something significant is happening. And thus begins the journey that takes us to . . . Richonne.

Some fans were definitely shocked by the start of their relationship in "The Next World," but Richonne had actually been building since season three! Business Insider details a conversation during Comic-Con where creator Robert Kirkman explained that discussions of the relationship actually began with showrunner Scott Gimple's episode "Clear."

"When you feel the chemistry in a moment, that is one of the intangibles in planning," Gimple said. "I believe in planning probably way too much, but you've got to wait for chemistry and there was between those characters."

Still finding it hard to believe that Rick and Michonne have enough chemistry to justify their romantic relationship? Even after Gurira spoke about how they empower each other and Lincoln noted how they're constantly expressing their love for one another? Then sit back and relax, because I'm about to show you the many times Rick and Michonne were obviously destined to become #Richonne.

When Rick Can't Stop Staring at Her
And They Act Like No One Else Is in the Room
When They Get to Know Each Other by Flirting
When He Tries to Shame Her For Eating Morgan's Food
But She Doesn't GAF
When He Ends Up Liking Her So Much, He Wants Her to Stay
When Michonne Gets Caught by a Madman
And Rick Is Visibly Shook
When She Tells Him She's Done Taking Breaks
And Joins the Grimes Men on a Journey
When the Three of Them Are Lethally in Sync
When They Get to Really Talk to Each Other
And She Shows How Much She Cares About His Kids
When They Become a Family Unit of Their Own
When She Makes Sure He's Ready to Move On
When He Looks For Her Opinion Before Acting
And They Have a Whole Conversation With Their Eyes
When He Lets Her Know That If She's Hurt, He'll Kick Major Ass
When She Teases Him About His Beard With a Smile
When He Catches Sight of Her in Her New Uniform
When She Has to Knock Him Out For His Own Good
But Lets Him Know She'll Always Be on His Side
When They're Adorably Domestic
And Act Like Proud Parents Over a Sleeping Judith
When He Brings Her Mints After Losing Her Toothpaste
Which Leads to This . . .
. . . And Then a Kiss
A Lot of Kissing, Actually 💋
When They Look Really Comfortable in Bed Together
And Then Like True Badasses When Their Morning Is Interrupted
When He Lets Her Know He's There
