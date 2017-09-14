The Riverdale Cast Wants You to Practice "Safe Shipping" in an Old-School PSA

Take a seat, kid. You're getting older and . . . well, it's about time we had "the talk." It's important to practice safe shipping, and that's what the cast of Riverdale is here to teach you in this old-school PSA from EW. You might have passionate feelings about "Bughead" or "Varchie," but it's important to keep yourself from getting hurt! So if you can concentrate past K.J. Apa's sexy New Zealand accent, tune in to learn the rules of safe shipping — you don't want to end up S.T.D. ("shipping too dramatically") when the series returns on Oct. 11.